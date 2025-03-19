BREAKING: Fubara Vacates Rivers Government House

Suspended Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has vacated the Government House in Port Harcourt.

Naija News gathered that the governor reportedly moved out on Wednesday morning, ahead of the anticipated arrival of Admiral Ekwe Ibas (rtd), who has been appointed as the new Sole Administrator of the state.

A visit by Daily Trust to the Government House on Wednesday morning revealed a calm atmosphere, with at least three armoured personnel carriers stationed at the main entrance.

A security source confirmed that there had been a change of guard at the seat of power, with all of the governor’s security details replaced.

“The governor left Government House this morning and the new administrator is yet to resume. We are expecting him any moment from now. The security details in Government House have been reshuffled. I can tell you that everywhere is calm and nothing is happening as we speak now,” the source said.

Meanwhile, residents of Port Harcourt have gone about their normal business, and there have been no signs of a breakdown of law and order.

This development follows President Bola Tinubu’s declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State on Tuesday, citing the ongoing vandalization of pipelines and the failure of political stakeholders to resolve the crisis despite previous interventions.