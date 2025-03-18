‘This Is So Sad’ – Timaya Cries Out As Herdsmen Destroy Farmlands In Bayelsa

Nigerian Afrobeats singer, Timaya, has raised alarm over herdsmen’s destruction of farmlands in his country home, Bayelsa State.

Naia News reports that the ‘Dem Mama’ crooner, in a post via 𝕏 on Tuesday, appealed to the government to intervene in the situation.

According to Timaya, the current destruction of farmlands is sad and urged the marauding herders to ranch their cattle.

He wrote, “Pls the government should do something. They are destroying farms in Bayelsa. Aboki, take your in cow inside and feed them. This is so sad.”

Meanwhile, Timaya has opened up on the reason for remaining single despite the success of his career.

The singer explained that he has never fancied getting married, and it is not something he is drawn to.

He disclosed this in a recent interview with Naija FM.

He, however, said he has not ruled out the possibility of tying the knot in the future.

Timaya explained that his hesitation towards marriage stems from his desire for freedom and dislike for stress.

He stressed the importance of open communication in relationships and values honesty and transparency.

“If you have a problem with me, let’s talk about it because I don’t like going to bed thinking about things, I go die o. I don’t like anything to bother me at all,” he added

On fatherhood, Timaya shared that his children live with their respective mothers, but they maintain a close bond, explaining that being a father can be stressful but it’s also enjoyable.