Rivers Assembly: ‘They Can Only Dream Of Removing Fubara’ – Opposition Lawmakers

The Opposition Lawmakers Coalition has condemned the ongoing impeachment efforts against Governor Siminalayi Fubara, describing the actions as illegal and a distraction aimed at creating the crisis in Rivers State.

In a statement issued on Monday by the coalition’s spokesperson, Ikenga Ugochinyere, the opposition group urged Rivers residents to disregard the actions of the pro-Wike lawmakers, terming them as politically motivated.

Naija News reports that the coalition’s remarks come amid rising tensions between Governor Fubara and the Rivers State House of Assembly, particularly over the presentation of the 2025 Appropriation Bill.

The coalition’s statement referred to the impeachment move as “dead on arrival,” claiming there is no valid notice to remove the governor.

According to the opposition lawmakers, the impeachment effort is a “desperate strategy” to divert attention from the House’s failure to accept the 2025 budget and is designed to harm the interests of Rivers residents.

The coalition specifically accused the pro-Wike lawmakers of attempting to undermine the state’s governance. “These actions are part of a broader agenda to ensure that the people of Rivers State suffer,” the statement said.

The coalition also reminded the public that there is still an active court judgment barring the House from initiating any impeachment proceedings. “As long as that order remains, their attempts to remove Fubara are nothing more than political posturing,” it added.

The latest developments come after Governor Fubara sent a letter to the Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Martins Amaewhule, on March 13, 2025, expressing his intention to present the 2025 Appropriation Bill.

The coalition pointed out the hypocrisy of the lawmakers, who initially agreed to receive the budget but then staged a retreat. The group claims that these lawmakers are deliberately stalling the process to cause unnecessary political tension.

“They ran away from receiving the budget, meaning their true interest is not the budget but ensuring the people of Rivers continue to suffer,” they argued.

The coalition also raised concerns about what they called fabricated allegations of age falsification against the Chief Judge of Rivers State.

They argued that these allegations were an attempt to intimidate the judiciary and pressure it into supporting the lawmakers’ political agendas.

“These false allegations are a desperate move by these lawmakers who are trying to force the Chief Judge into supporting their anti-Rivers plot,” the coalition said.

In conclusion, the opposition lawmakers urged Rivers residents to remain focused on their daily activities, dismissing the impeachment effort as a baseless political maneuver.

“We wish to urge Rivers people to go about their business. This latest blackmail is dead on arrival and will amount to nothing,” the statement concluded.