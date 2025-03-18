‘Obasanjo Might Find Himself Culpable Of Arresting Union Leaders, Killing Protesting Workers’ – NLC

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on Monday strongly refuted former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s accusations of betrayal against Nigerian workers in the wake of the ₦70,000 minimum wage settlement offered by President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

In a statement titled “Under Saint Matthew of Owu,” NLC President Joe Ajaero criticized Obasanjo’s comments, calling them uncharitable and misleading, particularly the claim that labour leaders had prioritised personal interests over the welfare of workers during negotiations.

Ajaero took aim at Obasanjo’s assertions in his new book, Nigeria: Past and Future, where the former president argued that labour leaders had allowed themselves to be bought off, causing them to fail in defending workers’ rights.

Ajaero responded by clarifying that the NLC’s demand had always been a minimum of ₦610,000, but the government and the Nigerian Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA) countered with a significantly lower offer of ₦50,000, leading to a deadlock.

“We had asked for ₦610,000, which we had described as the barest acceptable minimum, complete with a breakdown. The government’s counteroffer of ₦50,000 was made without an explanation of how it would be distributed,” Ajaero said.

The deadlock led to strike action, which was suspended only after President Tinubu intervened and offered the ₦70,000 wage.

Ajaero pointed out that while the ₦70,000 was still insufficient, it was accepted to minimise the pain of the workers, considering that other alternatives would have imposed greater hardship on Nigerians.

Obasanjo’s Criticism Of Labour Leaders’ Political Ambitions

In his book, Naija News reports that Obasanjo suggested that many union leaders were motivated by personal political ambitions and had become ineffective compared to the expectations of the founding fathers of the labour movement.

Ajaero, however, rejected this, explaining that the NLC’s decision to accept the ₦70,000 offer was a necessary compromise given the circumstances.

He said, “It was a difficult decision, but we opted for the ₦70,000 to avoid greater hardship. It came with promises of incentives, such as the introduction of CNG buses for workers and free conversion kits for workers’ vehicles, among others.”

Ajaero took issue with Obasanjo’s critique of labour leaders, urging the former president to reflect on his own past actions, which included suppressing union activities during his time in office.

He accused Obasanjo of being part of the system that undermined labour unions, citing instances where Obasanjo’s administration had attacked union leaders, imprisoned them, and even attempted to proscribe the NLC.

“If Chief Obasanjo has noticed an erosion in the powers of the trade unions, he should do a soul search. Who knows, he might find himself culpable right from arrest and detention of union leaders, killing of protesting workers, and his national broadcast wherein he accused the unions ‘of conducting themselves like a parallel government,” Ajaero said.

He further recalled how Obasanjo’s government attempted to create a parallel labour centre after failing to dissolve the NLC.

The NLC President said, “And above all, his vengeful plan and mission to proscribe the Nigeria Labour Congress. When the plot failed, he created a parallel labour centre. We recall the punishment he meted out to parliamentarians like Honourable Obete Obete for not playing his script

“Given this historical fact, it is uncharitable of Chief Obasanjo to turn on the unions. But then, we respect our elders here.”

Ajaero concluded by calling for governments to stop undermining the unions for selfish political reasons. He urged the public to recognize the historical struggles of the unions and their leaders who have endured attacks while fighting for workers’ rights.

He said, “Governments should stop undermining the unions for their selfish interests. We have faced harassment, intimidation, and litigation, but we will continue to fight for workers’ rights.”