Protesters Storm Supreme Court Over Judiciary Crisis In Benue

A coalition of civil society organisations, human rights activists, and concerned citizens staged a peaceful protest in Abuja on Monday, marching from the National Assembly Complex to the Supreme Court to express their dissatisfaction with the judiciary crisis in Benue State.

Naija News reports that the demonstrators accused certain politicians of hijacking the Benue Local Government Election Tribunal and manipulating the judicial process for political gains.

Amidst chants and placard displays, the protesters called on the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, to intervene immediately and sanction corrupt judges allegedly involved in the crisis.

Speaking during the protest, the convener of the group, Igwe Ude-Umanta, urged President Bola Tinubu to act swiftly to prevent the judiciary from being compromised.

“Today, we are here as concerned Nigerians who believe in the rule of law. Our democracy is under threat, and the Honourable Chief Justice of Nigeria must save it.

“We also call on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu not to fold his arms while the judiciary collapses under political pressure.

“The Benue situation is the worst right now because petitioners who did not even participate in the election process are trying to subvert the democratic system,” Ude-Umanta said.

The crisis erupted after the Chief Judge of Benue State, Justice Maurice Ikpembese, ordered the relocation of the tribunal from Makurdi to the NBA House in Abuja, citing security concerns.

However, the Federal High Court sitting in Makurdi later issued a restraining order, mandating that the tribunal must sit in Benue State.

In response, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) approached the FCT High Court in Abuja, seeking a reversal of the decision and a relocation of the tribunal back to Abuja.

Granting the APC’s request on Friday, the court ruled that the tribunal should continue its proceedings at the NBA House in Abuja and barred it from sitting in Benue State.