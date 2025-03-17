Nigerians Are Going Through Hell Under Tinubu – Sani

The National Chairman of the Action Development Party (ADP), Yabagi Sani, has said Nigerians are experiencing the worst of economic hardship under President Bola Tinubu.

Naija News reports that Sani said the policies of the President have prolonged citizens’ pains for too long.

Speaking on Trust TV’s Sunday Politics, Sani, who was the presidential candidate of the ADP in the 2023 election, stated that Nigeria’s economy promised greatness, but poor management is affecting the economy.

“Nigeria’s economy is a promise of greatness and I believe we can do much more better with what is happening today. Yes, the government took certain decisions that one would say are necessary.

“But today Nigerians are not happy. They are going through what is called hell because looking at Nigeria before President Tinubu took over power, it wasn’t anything good, but today we are worse off.

“I understand that you must go through pains before enjoying but don’t let the pains be prolonged, otherwise by the time all the goodies come, there will be nobody available to enjoy them,” he said.

The ADC National Chairman called on the government to do more to alleviate citizens’ hardship. He urged the government to address inflation, corruption and foreign exchange issues.

According to him, Nigeria, being an import-dependent country, must get its foreign exchange policy right to address inflation.

“So, it is expected for this government to do more than what it is doing. The reality is that the current inflation in the country is too high.

“The government should tackle the issue of corruption because it is there. Government should ensure that direct measures should be taken to ensure that the cost of transportation is addressed.

“Another factor the government should address is the exchange rate. It also plays a big role in what becomes inflation. Nigeria imports a lot of things, therefore the strength of naira is crucial, that is what we are asking government to look at this,” he stated.