‘I Have Not Heard Of Any Person Who Can Stop My Re-election’ – Soludo

Anambra State Governor, Charles Chukwuma Soludo, has asserted there is nobody who can stop his re-election in the November 8, 2025 governorship poll.

Naija News reports that Soludo, while speaking in a media chat to celebrate his third anniversary, said there is a consensus among Ndi Anambra (the people of the state) that his party, the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), has delivered dividends of democracy and should be given another chance in the next election.

The former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), who threw a challenge to the opposition parties, stated that he has not heard of any opponent against his re-election.

According to Soludo, the South-East people can vote for any party during national elections but are loyal to APGA regarding governorship and local government chairmen seats.

He said, “If there is an election, I mean there will be an election, and if I am candidate, I will be on the ballot, and then I ask: who else is running? Which party is fielding a candidate?

“So far, unless the person will come down from somewhere but so far, I have not heard of any.”

Meanwhile, Soludo has proclaimed that Anambra is primarily a Christian State.

Speaking during a Healing and Deliverance crusade hosted by the Dunamis International Gospel Center on Wednesday night, the Governor stated that all traditional healers in the state are currently evading capture.

Soludo stressed that his administration is committed to taking action against those spreading malevolence within the region.

The former governor and chairman of the board of directors of the Central Bank of Nigeria(CBN) further explained that these traditional healers are fleeing because light and darkness cannot coexist.