‘Anambra Is 98% A Christian State, All Dangerous Native Doctors Are On The Run’ – Gov Soludo

The Governor of Anambra State, Charles Soludo, has proclaimed that Anambra is primarily a Christian State.

Speaking during a Healing and Deliverance crusade hosted by the Dunamis International Gospel Center on Wednesday night, the Governor stated that all traditional healers in the state are currently evading capture.

Soludo stressed that his administration is committed to taking action against those spreading malevolence within the region.

The former governor and chairman of the board of directors of the Central Bank of Nigeria(CBN) further explained that these traditional healers are fleeing because light and darkness cannot coexist.

“Anambra is predominantly a Christian State. People usually ask why I say that, but I tell them that when you have a place where you find 98 percent of the people professing one thing, it is appropriate to say it that way.

“All the dangerous native doctors are on the run. Because light and darkness cannot be in the same place. Evil must give way,” Governor Soludo said.

In response to the recent security crisis that has significantly impacted the state, the governor remarked that he had “just reviewed a report from our Commissioner of Police, CP, indicating that over the past month, there have been no gunshots fired by either criminals or law enforcement.”

While speaking with the Senior Pastor of Dunamis Church, Pastor Paul Enenche, the governor hinted at his intention to install a Christian symbol within the state.

He said, “By the next time you come here, you will see the light of the nation and you will see a cross carrying the light of the nation.

“Before you leave, please pray for Anambra State.”