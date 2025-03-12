Police Celebrates, Claims No Single Gunshot In Anambra For One Month

The Anambra State command of the Nigeria Police Force is ‘celebrating’ a remarkable milestone with a month free of gunfire across the state.

In a recent press briefing at his office, the the State Commissioner of Police, Ikioye Orutugu, praised the efforts of security personnel for this significant accomplishment, which reflects a period devoid of gunshots from both law enforcement and suspected offenders.

He emphasized that this achievement signifies a growing commitment among the residents of Anambra State towards fostering peace and a crime-free atmosphere.

Naija News reports that prior to Orutugu’s appointment in February 2025, the state faced considerable security challenges, leading the government to impose restrictions on certain types of traditional healers and fraudulent religious leaders believed to be contributing to criminal activities.

Orutugu remarked that Anambra, known for its abundant human capital and illustrious figures such as Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, Chief Emeka Anyaoku, and Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, is deserving of enduring tranquility.

He underscored the necessity of maintaining peace, especially in Onitsha, which is home to Nigeria’s largest market and attracts traders from various regions.

The Commissioner noted that the enhanced security conditions over the past month are gradually encouraging an influx of visitors and businesses back into the state.

Additionally, Orutugu expressed his concerns regarding the previous trend of sit-at-home protests on weekdays, which he deemed unjustifiable.

However, he acknowledged the positive changes taking place.

He forecasted a continuation of lasting peace in the state but cautioned that law enforcement would remain vigilant against any individuals or groups harboring criminal intentions.

The Commissioner reiterated the significance of proactive policing and innovative problem-solving approaches, rather than relying solely on conventional security measures, to ensure ongoing peace and stability in Anambra State.