Nigeria Will Be Salvaged From APC’s Grip – Atiku

Former presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has said Nigeria would be rescued from the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration.

Naija News reports that the former Vice President, under former President Olusegun Obasanjo, said the time had gone for any political stakeholders to sit on the fence in the quest to save the country from the APC-led administration.

He stated this when he received members of the Representatives Aspirants Forum (RAF), led by its Chairman, Mohammed Danjuma Garkuwa Babba, in Abuja, on Saturday.

The former presidential candidate of the PDP stated that the APC-led government set Nigerians against each other by weaponizing poverty.

He commended the group for joining hands with him in his effort to unseat the APC-led government.

“Last night, I received members of the Representatives Aspirants Forum (RAF), led by its National Chairman, Alhaji Mohammed Danjuma Garkuwa Babba. The RAF is a group of Representatives Aspirants since 1999. We had extensive discussions on the state of our nation. We resolved to join hands together to salvage our country from the grip of the APC-led administration that has set brothers and sisters against each other and is weaponising poverty in Nigeria. We resolved that sitting on the fence is not an option,” he wrote on his 𝕏 handle, on Sunday.