Macaroni, Sowore Defend Corps Member Who Called Tinubu ‘Terrible’ President

Celebrity Skit Maker, Debo Adedayo, popularly called Mr Macaroni, and human rights activist, Omoyele Sowere, have defended a corps member who called President Bola Tinubu a “terrible” president.

Naija News reported that a female corps member, reportedly serving in Lagos State, in a TikTok video, decried hardship in the country.

The young lady lamented the high cost of food items, transportation, and citizens’ silence amid hardship.

“We should start calling out the government. For example, Tinubu, you are a terrible person. What are you doing to help our economy?

“If a lot of Nigerians come out and start speaking about what we are going through, maybe changes will be made in the government,” she said in the video.

In another video, the female corps member alleged that Lagos National Youth Service (NYSC) management threatened her for the video she made condemning hardship in the country.

Reacting to the alleged threat, on his 𝕏 handle, Macaroni warned NYSC management against intimidating the female corps member.

He wrote: “To the DG, Coordinators and every official of the NYSC!!! You cannot threaten, intimidate or victimize any corper for expressing their view on the performance of the president. They are citizens with rights! The president is in office to serve the people and every Nigerian, Corper or not has the right to hold their Leaders accountable!!!”

On his party, the former presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Sowore said the corps member stated a fact, not an insult. He added that NYSC was no longer serving its purpose.

“Saying that Bola Tinubu is a terrible person/’president’ is not an insult; it is a statement of fact. NYSC has outlived its usefulness, if it was ever helpful at all, considering its deceptive origin and outright corrupt nature,” he wrote on his 𝕏.