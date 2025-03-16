Ex-Senate President, Lawan Speaks On Plan To Dump APC For SDP

Former Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, has dismissed speculations suggesting that he is planning to defect from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Social Democratic Party (SDP), describing such reports as false and baseless.

Lawan, who represents Yobe North Senatorial District, affirmed his unwavering commitment to the APC, a party he has been associated with since its formation.

In a statement issued on Sunday by his Media Adviser, Ezrel Tabiowo, the former Senate President debunked posters and misleading reports linking him to the SDP, insisting that his loyalty to the ruling party remains intact.

“The attention of the Office of Senator Ahmad Lawan, the President of the 9th Senate and Distinguished Senator representing Yobe North, has been drawn to misleading reports and posters circulating in some quarters, insinuating that he is set to leave the APC for the SDP.

“We wish to categorically state that these reports are entirely false, baseless, and without merit. Senator Ahmad Lawan remains a steadfast and loyal member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), a party he has proudly associated with and contributed to since its formation. He remains a key stakeholder in the APC and will continue to work with the party and the government to ensure the success of their collective goals,” the statement read.

Lawan also used the opportunity to remind the public of his long-standing political consistency, noting that he has never defected from any party throughout his 25-year political career.

“For the record, throughout his illustrious political career spanning twenty-five years in the National Assembly, Senator Ahmad Lawan is one of Nigeria’s few politicians with no defection record. In 1999, he was elected into the House of Representatives and transitioned to the Senate in 2007 on the platform of the All People’s Party (APP), later renamed the All Nigeria People’s Party (ANPP). The ANPP was among the three minority parties that merged to birth the APC on February 6, 2013,” the statement added.

Lawan further reiterated his support for President Bola Tinubu’s administration and Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State, describing their leadership as progressive and transformational.

He said, “Senator Lawan is a firm believer in the vision and principles of the APC, and he continues to work tirelessly with other party leaders and members to strengthen the party and advance its agenda for the betterment of our nation.”

“He also expresses his strong support for the policies and reforms of the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led administration. He believes in the administration’s commitment to transforming Nigeria and addressing the nation’s challenges.”