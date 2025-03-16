EFCC Grills SGF Akume’s Aide Over Alleged Corruption

The Personal Assistant to the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, Andrew Uchi is currently under investigation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over allegations of multi-billion naira corruption, bribery, and money laundering.

Sources familiar with the investigation disclose that Uchi remains in EFCC custody as of Sunday.

Earlier reports indicated that Uchi was assisting the anti-graft agency in probing allegations involving corruption, bribery, and money laundering, with the amount allegedly involved estimated at around 10 billion naira.

“It may be more than N10 billion or not up to that amount, but I know EFCC officials are still questioning him,” a source told SaharaReporters.

Sources further disclosed that Uchi has been in EFCC custody since Monday, March 10, 2025, after being invited over a petition alleging that he had acquired properties valued at over 6 billion naira in Abuja, Jos (Plateau State), and Makurdi, Gboko, and Tarka Local Government Areas of Benue State.

Reports also suggest that two Bureau de Change operators are under investigation in connection with the alleged money laundering scheme. Most of the funds traced to Uchi reportedly passed through transactions from these companies.

Investigators reportedly discovered that in less than two years, approximately 1.6 billion naira was used to purchase luxury cars through four banks.

However, Barr. Joseph Adejoh, Uchi’s legal counsel and media aide, has urged the public to disregard the reports.

Attempts by SaharaReporters to reach EFCC spokesperson Dele Oyewale were unsuccessful. However, a source confirmed to the news outlet: “Uchi is still being questioned by the EFCC over corruption allegations.”