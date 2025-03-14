PANDEF Accuses Wike Of Blocking Peace Efforts In Rivers Crisis

The Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) has accused the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, of frustrating peace efforts aimed at resolving the ongoing political crisis in Rivers State.

Naija News reports that the group urged President Bola Tinubu to take decisive action and compel Wike to engage in negotiations before the crisis spirals further out of control.

Speaking at a press briefing in Abuja on Friday, the Chairman of PANDEF’s Peace and Reconciliation Committee, and former Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Obong Victor Attah, lamented that all attempts to engage Wike have been ignored, despite Tinubu’s earlier appeal for dialogue to restore stability in the state.

Flanked by PANDEF National Chairman, Ambassador Godknows Igali, Attah accused Wike of deliberately avoiding discussions, thereby obstructing mediation efforts aimed at de-escalating tensions in Rivers.

Attah revealed that PANDEF, established in 2016 to champion the interests of the Niger Delta, had taken proactive steps to mediate in the Rivers State crisis.

He disclosed that after a Special General Assembly in Port Harcourt in October 2024, PANDEF set up a seven-member High-Level Peace and Reconciliation Committee to intervene.

“In a bid to maintain neutrality, we deliberately excluded any representatives from Rivers State from the committee,” Attah stated.

He explained that the committee was composed of respected elders from across the South-South region, who were determined to prevent the situation from escalating into a full-blown crisis.

However, despite repeated attempts, Attah noted that Wike has refused to engage with the committee, raising concerns that his stance could worsen the crisis.

PANDEF’s Meeting With Tinubu On Rivers Crisis

The former governor also disclosed that a PANDEF delegation met with President Tinubu on March 11, 2025, seeking his direct intervention in the matter.

“At that meeting, we made it clear that the success of any peace process hinges on Wike’s willingness to come to the table,” Attah emphasized.

The group reiterated its call for the President to act swiftly and ensure that Wike cooperates with mediation efforts, warning that further delays could destabilize the state and jeopardize governance in Rivers.

“The longer this situation lingers, the more difficult it will be to resolve. Wike must set aside personal grievances and prioritize peace in Rivers State,” Attah added.

The crisis in Rivers State has drawn widespread concern, with stakeholders warning that continued political unrest could hamper development efforts in the state.

While Governor Siminalayi Fubara has expressed his willingness to pursue peace, Wike’s lack of engagement in reconciliation efforts has fueled fears of prolonged instability.