Ganduje Working For SDP, Eager To Destroy South-West – PDP

The Osun State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has describe the Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, as a closet enemy of President Bola Tinubu who is working to set the South West ablaze.

Responding to threat by Ganduje against Osun and Oyo people, the PDP in a statement by its state chairman, Sunday Bisi reported Ganduje to the Presidency as a likely agent of SDP pushing to create conflict in the President’s base while working with SDP to take over the North.

PDP noted that Osun has witnessed so much development in the last two years of PDP’s reign, more than in the 12 years of maladministration brought by the APC, adding that the people of Osun State are not weaklings who can be remote controlled from APC national secretariat.

The party described Ganduje as a failed leader who, having lost his home base, wants to bring misfortune to the government of the President.

PDP advised Ganduje to focus on how his party, APC will even reclaim Kano first before thinking of imposing an impossible ‘Political Hegemonity’ in the southwest.

The statement read, “It’s so unfortunate that our politics has gone so low that people are allowed to freely speak without consequences. President Bola Tinubu did not send Mr Ganduje on this self -destructive campaign. Increasingly, the APC Chairman is acting like a fifth columnist who is working to set the home base of Mr President ablaze.

“At a time the APC is suffering from serious internal bleeding in the North, Ganduje is busy working to destroy the home region of Mr President. He apparently has no answer to stop APC hemorrhaging in the North or probably colluding with those defectors across the North.

“It is high time the Presidency beams the searchlight on the APC Chairman as he not only lacks any hold on his North West zone but is acting in a way capable of inciting violence in the South West and undermining the.democratic credential of Mr President.

“Ganduje is a renowned enemy of democracy and his unrepentant attitude boasting about hijacking and controlling the states in Nigeria as if APC is an annex of INEC, shows that he fears PDP’s weight in Osun.

“This is the same Ganduje who failed woefully as the Governor of Kano and even lost the state to another political party. If at all Ganduje wants to claim states like he is busy focusing on Osun, why not start from Kano?

“We are not scared of Ganduje’s threat. When the time comes, we will come out victorious. We did it in 2022 and we’ll do it again in 2026.”