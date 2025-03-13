‘There Is No Vacancy’ – SDP Crisis Deepens As El-Rufai’s Loyalists Plot To Rejig NWC

Barely 48 hours after former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai joined the Social Democratic Party (SDP), his supporters have begun pushing for a restructuring of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC), particularly calling for the removal of the party’s National Secretary, Olu Agunloye.

The pro-El-Rufai group argues that Agunloye’s ongoing trial by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) could be used by the Federal Government to undermine the party.

Meanwhile, SDP’s National Legal Adviser, Aderemi Abimbola, clarified to The Guardian that, contrary to speculation, only El-Rufai has formally joined the party, though discussions are ongoing with other political figures.

He revealed that the party has been receiving defectors from various northern states since the start of the year, adding that a group of APC supporters from Gombe recently visited the SDP headquarters.

“Just yesterday, supporters of the APC in Gombe were here. These were once key figures in the governor’s campaign. The situation escalated to the point that when the governor saw them on an aircraft, he was so frustrated that he wanted to slap one of them,” Abimbola recounted.

The legal adviser described El-Rufai’s move as a “major boost” for the SDP, noting that the former governor commands a strong political following, particularly in the North.

“Even before he officially joined, his supporters were already defecting to our party. His presence will strengthen the SDP significantly,” he said.

On demands for balancing the NWC membership, Abimbola dismissed the idea, stating:

He said: “There is no vacancy in our NWC, and no one can join SDP expecting an automatic ticket. Every candidate must contest in the primaries. Those who defect must understand they are joining as members first.”

Regarding speculation that former Sokoto State Governor Attahiru Bafarawa is considering joining the SDP, Abimbola said: “Until he publicly declares his membership, it remains a rumour.”

He also refuted claims that President Bola Tinubu controls the SDP, insisting, “If that were the case, I wouldn’t be here working under difficult conditions.”

At the party’s headquarters, pro-El-Rufai protesters carrying placards called for Agunloye’s removal, accusing him of mismanaging the party and arguing that he should clear his name over corruption allegations before continuing in office.