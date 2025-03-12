‘Your Assertions Are Inaccurate’ – NNPC Knocks El-Rufai Over Crisis Accusation Against APC

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has dismissed allegations of the former governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) was responsible for its crisis and that of other opposition parties.

Naija News reports that El-Rufai made the claim in a viral video online while addressing some members of the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

The Ex-Governor stated that the trend of jumping from one court to another is all designed to distract the opposition party leadership from focusing on their own functions.

According to El-Rufai, some people have been contracted to cause problems in the opposition parties.

In a statement on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, in Lagos, NNPP’s National Chairman, Agbo Major, said the party was compelled to respond to El-Rufai because his comments linking NNPP’s challenges to the APC were misguided.

Major stated that El-Rufai’s assertions were inaccurate, stressing that NNPP’s crisis was caused by the inordinate ambition of some members who disregarded agreements, party rules, and regulations.

He urged El-Rufai to stay out of NNPP matters, stating that the party is not in opposition to any other, including APC.

The statement reads, “El-Rufai’s assertions were inaccurate, based on information he may have gathered from enemies of NNPP’s internal democratic processes.

“The crisis in the NNPP began shortly after the 2023 general elections following the termination of a Memorandum of Understanding that formed a temporary alliance between the NNPP, The National Movement, TNM, and the Kwankwassiya Movement.

“The origins and progression of the disagreement have been made public through various media platforms since 2023.”