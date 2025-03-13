Gishiri Demolition: Tinubu’s Aide Decries Poor Compensation Wike Paid Victims

President Bola Tinubu’s aide, Abiodun Essiet, has decried the situation of residents of Gishiri community, after the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, ordered the demolition of the community.

Naija News reported that Wike demolished the community in Katampe District of Abuja, on Tuesday, to make way for road construction projects set to be commissioned in May.

According to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, he met with the community’s leaders on four occasions seeking their cooperation with the government, but did not get their cooperation, leading to the forceful demolition exercise.

Mrs. Essiet, who is Tinubu’s Senior Special Assistant on Community Engagement (North Central), noted that while the FCT administration provided some compensation, it was not commensurate to some of the demolished property.

She also stressed allegations of favouring some residents of the community and neglecting others.

Tinubu’s aide stated this when she visited the community on Thursday.

“Following distressing community reports from the Gishiri community in Katampe District, Abuja, regarding the recent demolition exercise, I visited the area to assess the situation firsthand. Understandably, this exercise has caused significant distress among affected residents. While we recognize the necessity of infrastructural development in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), it is equally important to do it in a way that upholds the dignity and welfare of the people.

“We appreciate the efforts of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) in providing compensation plans and an alternative relocation site. However, given the prevailing economic challenges, we appeal to review and enhance the compensation and resettlement package to support displaced residents better. For instance, one affected resident shared that they allocated only ₦1,200,000 as compensation for his four-bedroom flat. Additionally, there are concerns that the compensation process has been one-sided, predominantly favoring some people and neglecting others. I appeal for a well-structured, transparent, and equitable approach to the compensation process, which will alleviate hardship and foster trust and cooperation between the government and the people.

“Furthermore, this demolition has exposed community members, especially children, to health risks; the larger community faces serious security risks, including theft and gender-based violence, while also subjecting them to harsh weather conditions. As we urge the affected residents to remain calm and law-abiding, I call on the FCT Emergency Management Agency to provide immediate relief for those who have been rendered homeless and have no alternative shelter,” she said.

Tinubu’s aide further called on the Ministry of Housing to accelerate action on its slum upgrade programmes to provide affordable housing for poor Nigerians.

“In addition, I encourage the Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development to accelerate its slum upgrade and urban renewal programs. Providing affordable housing in suburban areas where most of the workforce resides will help transform such communities into decent, livable environments.

“We remain committed to advocating for a fair resolution and urge all relevant authorities to act swiftly to address the concerns of the Gishiri community,” she stated.