Security Operatives Disperse Thugs From PDP Headquarters Amid Leadership Crisis

Security operatives comprising the Nigeria Police Force, Department of State Services (DSS), and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) on Wednesday cleared thugs from the headquarters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Abuja.

A party insider, who spoke on the condition of anonymity due to fear of victimization, told Punch that the thugs were allegedly recruited to prevent members of the National Working Committee (NWC) from accessing the party’s headquarters for their scheduled meetings.

“The party staff, with the support of security personnel, confronted the thugs and dispersed them,” the source revealed.

PDP Leadership Tussle Deepens

The crisis rocking the PDP has significantly impacted the party’s leadership, with multiple factions laying claim to key positions.

The battle for the office of the National Secretary has intensified, with Samuel Anyanwu and former National Youth Leader, Sunday Ude-Okoye, both insisting they hold the position.

While the Court of Appeal in Enugu upheld Ude-Okoye as the rightful National Secretary, Anyanwu escalated the matter to the Supreme Court. The apex court, on Monday, reserved its judgment, with a date to be communicated to the parties involved.

According to Punch, there was heavy security presence at the party’s national headquarters at Wadata Plaza, Wuse Zone 5.

At least six security vans belonging to the Nigeria Police, DSS, and NSCDC were stationed around the premises to prevent any further disruption.

Despite the ongoing leadership crisis, the Acting National Chairman, Umar Damagum, proceeded with the NWC meeting on Wednesday, with Ude-Okoye present as the National Secretary.