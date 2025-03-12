Fubara Writes Rivers Assembly, Requests To Present 2025 Budget

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has formally notified the state House of Assembly of his intention to present the 2025 Appropriation Bill for consideration and approval.

In a letter dated March 11, 2025, addressed to Speaker Martin Amaewhule and titled “Presentation of the Rivers State 2025 Budget to the Rivers State House of Assembly,” Fubara communicated his plans to present the budget on March 12, 2025, at 10 a.m.

However, the letter was directed to the Assembly complex on Moscow Road, which was bombed last year, rather than the legislative quarters on Aba Road, where lawmakers have been holding their sittings.

Fubara’s notice comes in compliance with the recent Supreme Court judgment that recognized the 27 lawmakers loyal to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, as the legitimate Assembly.

The governor expressed disappointment over the lawmakers’ failure to attend a scheduled consultative meeting at Government House on March 10, stating that despite this, he would proceed with the budget presentation now that he has received the Certified True Copy of the court’s judgment.

His letter read: “Please recall my statewide broadcast of March 2, 2025, in which I expressed our unreserved commitment to implementing the recent Supreme Court judgment on the political disputes in Rivers State as soon as the enrolled judgment orders were served on us.

“It was in furtherance of this commitment that we initiated the consultative meeting with the Rivers State House of Assembly for March 10, 2025, to consider all the issues raised by the judgment and agree on the way forward in the best interest of our dear state.

“However, this crucial meeting was never held, which was unfortunate. Nevertheless, we have decided to move on to swiftly implement the terms of the judgment as promised, having now been served with the Certified True Copy.

“Consequently, we wish to notify Mr. Speaker of our desire and intention to present the 2025 Rivers State Appropriation Bill to the Rivers State House of Assembly on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, by 10 a.m.”

Fubara thanked the House for its consideration and extended his highest regards to the Speaker.