2027: Wike Group Planning To Stop PDP From Holding Convention, Fielding Governorship, Presidential Candidates – Ugochinyere

A member of the House of Representatives, Ikenga Ugochinyere, has alleged that the pro-Nyesom Wike group led by Samuel Anyanwu, is planning to permanently stop the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from holding a national convention.

He further alleged that the plan of the group is to stop the PDP from fielding candidates for governorship and presidential positions in the 2027 elections.

Naija News reports the lawmaker who represents the Ideato federal constituency of Imo State made the allegation during a press conference in Abuja on Wednesday.

He submitted that the plan of the pro-Wike group is to obtain a court judgment to that effect.

According to him, “I must also warn and intimate the public of a well-orchestrated plot by the pro-Wike group led by Anyanwu to obtain a judgment that will stop the PDP permanently from having a national convention, from fielding a governorship candidate, and from fielding a presidential candidate.”

He said the group has the audacity to make such plans because institutions in the country are weak.

“Whatever happens in the court, even if the court says the removal of officers is an internal party affair, the NWC meeting will be held and Anyanwu removed again. And since it’s an internal party affair, nobody should go to court again about it,” he added.

NWC Members Are Against Anyanwu

The lawmaker disclosed that the majority of members of the PDP National Working Committee (NWC) are not in support of returning Samuel Nwayanwu as the party’s National Secretary.

He added that if Anyanwu is victorious in court, the NWC members would remove him again.

“And I must commend the courageous members of the NWC. Despite all the denials, they have remained firm. As of today, those who are against the Wike madness in PDP are over 15 out of 18 NWC members so I can beat my chest and that of other party members that we are at a comfortable level and the path to rescuing and recovering the party is almost 80% complete.

“Court or no court, I can tell party members that we have 15 committed NWC members so at any given time, they can’t carry out any madness in the party again because we enjoy the majority,” he said.

Ugochinyere also commended staff members of the PDP national secrtariat for stopping thugs who attempted to stop the NWC meeting on Wednesday and ensured the Sunday Ude-Okoye and others were able to have a meeting at the venue.

Naija News reports Ugochinyere made the submissions after earlier reports that security operatives on Wednesday cleared thugs from the headquarters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Abuja.

The thugs were allegedly recruited to prevent members of the National Working Committee (NWC) from accessing the party’s headquarters for their scheduled meeting.