‘Senator Involved In Natasha’s Suspension Barred From Practising Law In The US Since 2010’

The lawmaker representing Edo South Senatorial District in Nigeria’s National Assembly, Senator Neda Imasuen, was disbarred from practising law in the United States over allegations of professional misconduct.

According to Premium Times, Imasuen, a member of the Labour Party (LP) and chairperson of the Senate Committee on Ethics, was barred by a US court in 2010 following a petition against him for neglecting a legal case after receiving payment.

Despite this, in 2023, he emerged as a senator in Nigeria, representing Edo South at the upper legislative chamber.

The Case That Led To Imasuen’s Disbarment

A document obtained by Premium Times revealed that while practising law in New York, an American client, Daphne Slyfield, hired Imasuen for a legal matter, which he allegedly failed to handle despite being paid.

The client subsequently petitioned the Supreme Court of New York, alleging that Imasuen had neglected his duties. The matter was handled by the Grievance Committee for the Second, Eleventh, and Thirteenth Judicial Districts.

After being served with the petition in July 2009, Imasuen was asked to respond within 20 days. However, he failed to reply within the stipulated time or request an extension, leading the court to deem the charges against him as admitted.

New York Court Orders Imasuen’s Disbarment

Following his failure to respond, the court proceeded to disbar him from legal practice in the United States. A ruling from the New York Supreme Court’s Grievance Committee, dated May 11, 2010, barred him from appearing before any court or holding himself out as a legal practitioner.

The ruling stated, “…The respondent, Neda B. Imasuen, admitted as Neda Bernards Imasuen, is commanded to desist and refrain from practising law in any form, either as principal or agent, clerk, or employee of another, appearing as an attorney or counsellor-at-law before any court, Judge, Justice, board, commission, or other public authority, giving to another an opinion as to the law or its application or any advice in relation thereto, and holding himself out in any way as an attorney and counsellor-at-law.”

Did Imasuen Seek Reinstatement?

Under New York State law, disbarred attorneys may apply for reinstatement after seven years from the date of disbarment. However, it remains unclear whether Imasuen applied for reinstatement or if his disbarment remains active.

Despite his disbarment, Imasuen has held key political roles in Nigeria. As chairperson of the Senate Committee on Ethics, he played a pivotal role in the recent suspension of Kogi Central Senator, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

Akpoti-Uduaghan had accused Senate President Godswill Akpabio of sexual harassment, but Imasuen’s committee dismissed the petition, ruling that it was “dead on arrival.”

Following his committee’s report, the Senate, under Akpabio’s leadership, suspended Akpoti-Uduaghan for six months for alleged misconduct.

From US Disbarment To Nigerian Politics

Imasuen obtained a law degree from the University of Maiduguri and was called to the Nigerian Bar in 1985.

According to details on his official website, he worked in New York as a public advocate before moving into consultancy, including a role as Jigawa State Coordinator for the European Union’s State Reforming Institutional Programme.