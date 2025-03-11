PDP Will Reclaim Stolen Mandate From APC In 2027 – Tambuwal

The former Governor of Sokoto State, Senator Aminu Tambuwal, has asserted that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will regain its mandate from the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the upcoming 2027 general elections.

Naija News reports that the Mutawallen Sokoto made this declaration on Monday during the commencement of the Ramadan package distribution for the residents of Sokoto State.

The lawmaker underscored the significance of solidarity within the party, highlighting that the PDP functions as a “united family” committed to recovering what was lost in the previous electoral cycle.

He contended that the PDP’s mandate was “illegitimately taken” in the last election but expressed confidence that the party is actively restructuring and formulating strategies to reclaim its rightful position.

“By the grace of Allah, what was taken from us will be returned in 2027,” Tambuwal assured the gathering.

“We continue to pray for good health and longevity so that we may celebrate many more blessed months of Ramadan. I also want to take this moment to express my gratitude to our party chairman and the leaders of our party for their tireless efforts in organising and mobilising the people, ensuring that our party remains strong and united in Sokoto,” Tambuwal said.

Earlier in the event, the Chairman of the PDP in Sokoto State, Bello Goronyo, conveyed his sincere gratitude to all party members in Sokoto for their steadfast support and confidence in the PDP.

He emphasized that the party is the only one genuinely committed to the welfare of the Nigerian populace.

Goronyo pointed out the current challenges confronting Nigerians, asserting that such difficulties were absent during the PDP’s tenure in office.

He urged the citizens of Sokoto and all Nigerians to free themselves from the APC’s ” misgovernance ” in the forthcoming 2027 elections.