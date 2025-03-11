‘El-Rufai’s Defection Will Cause Implosion In APC’ – PDP Chieftain, Ologbodiyan

The immediate past National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Kola Ologbodiyan, has predicted that the All Progressives Congress (APC) will implode following the defection of former Governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, from the ruling party.

Naija News recalls that El-Rufai, on Monday, March 10, 2025, dumped the APC for the Social Democratic Party (SDP) after recent criticisms of the party and President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

In a statement announcing his resignation from the APC, the former Governor of Kaduna said the party has deviated from its core values and treated its membership with contempt.

Part of his statement reads, “There is no desire on the part of those who currently control and run the APC to acknowledge, much less address, the unhealthy situation of the party.”

Reacting to El-Rufai’s defection, Ologbodiyan, during an interview on Arise Television’s ‘The Morning Show,’ acknowledged the former Governor as the founding machine of APC and his resignation will trigger a crisis in the party.

He said, “There will be an implosion in President Asiwaju Bola Tinubu’s party, the APC, and anybody in doubt of that should look at what has happened with El-Rufai’s resignation. El-Rufai is a founding machine in the All Progressives Congress, and if a founding machine can leave the party, you can imagine what’s going to follow.”

Speaking on the struggles of the PDP to resolve its lingering crisis, Ologbodiyan urged the media to embolden opposition parties, adding that the culture of silence should not be encouraged.

He added, “Let us find a way to embolden the opposition because, without opposition, there is no democracy.”