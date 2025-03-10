We Have Not Abandoned SGBV Survivors – FG

The Ministry of Women Affairs has dismissed allegations that survivors of sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV) under the Ministry’s care were abandoned.

Naija News reports that the Minister of Women Affairs, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, said the allegation was misleading, and aimed at undermining structured and ongoing efforts to empower and protect the women.

In a statement on Monday signed by the Ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Maryam Keshinro, Mrs. Ibrahim explained that taking care of survivors of SGBVs required the efforts of state and federal governments.

She added that the Ministry’s commitment to survivors was unwavering, evidence-based, and results-driven, reflected in its immediate interventions, long-term support systems, and broader systemic reforms.

The Minister enjoined Nigerians and media to verify every claim made on social media to ensure authenticity.

It read: “To clarify, the Ministry’s role in SGBV interventions is guided by constitutional mandate, which tasks state governments with managing SGBV shelters and survivor support systems through their respective State Ministries of Women Affairs. The FMWA operates only one temporary shelter in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), designated for urgent, high-risk cases requiring immediate federal intervention.

“Beyond emergency shelter, the Ministry has taken a proactive approach to survivor support. In 2024, the FMWA conducted a nationwide needs assessment to identify gaps in survivor services, which informed targeted interventions and strengthened collaboration with state authorities.

“The Ministry has taken concrete steps to support survivors and strengthen Nigeria’s SGBV response system. On December 14, 2024, the Honourable Minister of Women Affairs, Haj. Imaan Sulaiman Ibrahim personally visited the FCT shelter, providing psychosocial counseling, stipends, food supplies, and hygiene kits to six survivors and their families. Two survivors with critical health needs received urgent medical care, while others received customized support packages to ensure long-term stability.

“Furthermore, on March 5, 2025, the Ministry conducted a follow-up review for a particularly vulnerable survivor, securing additional temporary accommodation, increasing financial support, designing a tailored rehabilitation plan, and assigning a dedicated caseworker.

“The Ministry is also working to finalize a National Action Plan on SGBYV, set for adoption in Q2 2025, and partnering with experts, NAPTIP, and civil society organizations to standardize shelter operations and survivor care protocols.

“The allegations made in the circulated video are entirely false, distorting facts and undermining progress made to address gender-based violence in Nigeria. Every case brought to the Ministry’s attention is treated with urgency and care, and every claim is rigorously verified. We encourage Nigerians, the media, and all stakeholders to seek factual information directly from the Ministry.

“The FMWA’s commitment to survivors is unwavering, evidence-based, and results-driven, reflected in its immediate interventions, long-term support systems, and broader systemic reforms.”