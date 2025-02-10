We Will Empower 10 Million Women By 2027 – FG

The Minister of Women Affairs, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, has said the federal government was committed to empowering 10 million Nigerian women by 2027.

Naija News reports that Mrs. Ibrahim said women have a big role to play in President Bola Tinubu’s $1 trillion economy projection.

The Minister, who stated this on Sunday in Abuja in celebration of her 100 days in office, disclosed that the Ministry launched food intervention programmes for women and vulnerable groups to combat the increasing economic hardship.

Ibrahim explained that through financial literacy, skill acquisition and other programmes of the government women would be empowered economically.

“At the core of our efforts is a bold and ambitious vision, to empower 10 million women economically by 2027, ensuring they play a vital role in Nigeria’s economic transformation. This aligns with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s vision of a $1 trillion economy, where women are key contributors to national productivity.

“We have already taken decisive steps toward achieving this, with the commencement of implementation of the World Bank-supported Nigeria for Women Scale-Up Project, which targets 4.5 million women across all 36 states and the FCT.

“The first phase of the program is currently underway in Kano State, with 2,500 women being trained at the Ministry of Women Affairs Centre in Dederi and the Kano Hospitality & Tourism Institute in Gyadi-Gyadi.

“In addition to financial empowerment, we have launched a food intervention program for women and vulnerable groups, recognizing the economic hardships that many families are facing,” she said.

The Minister further disclosed that as part of the Ministry’s commitment to ending period poverty, it was also launching a nationwide campaign to provide menstrual hygiene kits to 10,000 young girls towards ensuring they stay in school and maintain their dignity.