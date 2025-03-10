PDP Confident Tribunal Will Return ‘Stolen Mandate’ In Edo Governorship Dispute

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed confidence that the Edo State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal will overturn what it described as the “stolen mandate” of its candidate.

Naija News reports that the PDP Acting Chairman in Edo State, Tony Azeigbemi, made this assertion on Monday in Benin City, while addressing journalists on the state of affairs in Edo.

Azeigbemi claimed that since Governor Monday Okpebholo and the All Progressives Congress (APC) took office, Edo residents had experienced hardship, suffering, and rising insecurity.

“For the past three months, Edo people have endured worsening insecurity, economic hardship, and poor governance under the APC-led administration,” he stated.

‘Our Evidence Will Expose Electoral Fraud’

The PDP chairman maintained that the party had submitted watertight documentary evidence before the tribunal, proving that the September 21, 2024, governorship election was rigged.

“We believe our evidence outrightly exposes the electoral heist that took place during the election,” Azeigbemi asserted.

He added that having adopted their final written addresses, the PDP was confident that the tribunal would correct the injustice and return the mandate to its rightful owner, Dr. Asue Ighodalo.

Azeigbemi also fired back at APC Acting Chairman, Jarret Tenabe, and Senator Adams Oshiomhole, who had claimed in separate television interviews that the PDP merely dumped documents at the tribunal without presenting enough witnesses.

Dismissing their remarks, Azeigbemi said, “The APC leadership lacks the acumen to read and understand our petition. It is the tribunal members, not the APC, who possess the expertise to thoroughly examine and interpret our case.”