‘Are You Ready For Me’ – Pastor Odumeje Declares 2027 Presidential Ambition

Popular Anambra-based cleric, Prophet Chukwuemeka Ohanaemere, widely known as Odumeje, has announced his intention to run for Nigeria’s presidency in 2027, calling for a shift to young, digital-minded leadership instead of what he described as “old cargoes.”

Naija News reports that the controversial pastor made the declaration during a sermon on Sunday, a video of which has since gone viral on social media.

However, he did not reveal the political party under which he plans to contest.

Addressing his congregation, Odumeje criticized Nigeria’s past and present leaders, stating that their age and lack of vision have hindered the country’s progress.

“Both past and present leaders have failed to move Nigeria forward due to their age and lack of vision. The country needs a vibrant, resilient, and forward-thinking leader like me to usher in real progress,” he said.

The cleric emphasized the need for youthful and innovative leadership, expressing confidence in his ability to transform the country.

He said: “We need a young leader in this country, and I think I am coming out. We need a young leader as a president, a digital leader, not old cargoes. Am I sure you hear me? I think I will come out, I will come out for president.”

He went on to ask his congregation if they were ready for his presidency, promising to introduce modern infrastructure and digital development.

“Are you ready for me? Odumeje for president? Are you ready for me? Because I know what you need. I know what you want. I want to construct a main road called Citadel for you. I want to give you a modern life, a digital life,” he said.

Odumeje’s declaration has sparked excitement among his followers, many of whom have expressed support for his bid.

However, on social media, the announcement has triggered widespread debate, with some Nigerians questioning his political experience and others praising his boldness in challenging the status quo.