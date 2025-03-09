Spiritual Battle As Sowore, Popular Prophet To Test Miracle In Port-Harcourt Hospital

Human rights activist Omoyele Sowore and Prophet Umueke Miracle, leader of the Dynamic Flame of Fire and Miracle Ministries in Port Harcourt, have agreed to a live demonstration of miracles following a heated debate on the authenticity of supernatural healings.

Sowore, in a recent interview, dismissed claims of miraculous healings by Nigerian pastors, arguing that many of their so-called wonders were staged to exploit followers.

Naija News reports that he alleged that his father, who suffered a stroke, experienced a “fake miracle” when taken to a church for healing.

“All of us know that all these religious people are fake. I have never seen a church that made a cripple walk before. The church has never made any blind person see. Forget about all these big churches lying to you,” he said.

Sowore further asserted that religion thrives in Nigeria due to the government’s failure to provide basic needs, making people rely on faith for survival.

“The truth is that religion is thriving in our society because the government does not exist. Otherwise, if we had great governance today in this country, your prayer points would change.”

In response, Prophet Miracle denounced Sowore’s remarks as an attack on the Christian faith, insisting that miracles are real and undeniable.

Addressing his congregation, the pastor challenged Sowore to bring a stroke patient to his church for healing, vowing to shut down his ministry if he failed.

He said: “I challenge Sowore to bring someone who has had a stroke. But before he brings the person, let them take the person to the hospital to confirm that the person has had a stroke.

“If I pray and the person stands up and walks, forever until he dies, let him (Sowore) never speak again or pursue his dream of becoming Nigeria’s president. But if I cannot heal the person, let me close this church until Jesus comes.”

The cleric further set an April 4 deadline for Sowore to present a patient for healing, insisting that the demonstration should be conducted live on television for the world to see.

Sowore has accepted the challenge, but with a condition—he wants Prophet Miracle to visit the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital (UPTH) stroke ward and heal patients there.

In a Facebook post, Sowore said: “I have accepted the challenge and would ask the pastor to move his ministry to the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital stroke ward, particularly the comprehensive stroke care centre, and clear out the place. My reason is that those in that ward are certified sick and need urgent healing.

“There is no need for a back-and-forth. I will be watching his (Prophet Miracle’s) live stream tomorrow to publicise his healing prowess from that ward.”

When contacted for a response to Sowore’s counter-challenge, a church member, identified as David, told Sunday PUNCH that Prophet Miracle was unavailable for comments.