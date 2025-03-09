Omo-Agege Meets Tinubu, Discusses National Development, Delta State Issues

Former Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, met with President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa in Abuja over the weekend to discuss national development and key issues affecting Delta State.

The high-level meeting follows weeks after a delegation of Delta APC leaders, led by Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo (SAN), paid a visit to the President.

Naija News reports that Omo-Agege took to his verified social media handles on Sunday to confirm the meeting, sharing a photo of himself with President Tinubu.

He described the discussions as productive, emphasizing that their focus was on Nigeria’s progress and recent developments in Delta State.

“Last night, I had the privilege of meeting with His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

“We had a productive discussion on growth, development, and progress for our nation, with a focus on Delta State, and I’m optimistic about the future,” Omo-Agege wrote.

The Delta APC 2023 governorship candidate has remained politically active, embarking on a ‘thanking tour’ across all 25 local government areas of Delta State to appreciate party members for their support during the last election.

His visit to President Tinubu further underscores his continued involvement in national and state politics, as stakeholders within the Delta APC camp position themselves for future political developments.