June 12: You Were Solely Responsible, Don’t Shift Blame – Abacha’s Family Knocks Babangida

The family of the late Head of State, General Sani Abacha, has formally responded to claims made by former military ruler, General Ibrahim Babangida, in his recently released memoir, A Journey in Service.

Naija News reports that Babangida alleged that Abacha was responsible for annulling the June 12, 1993, presidential election, which was won by the late Chief Moshood Abiola of the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

In a statement issued on Sunday in Abuja, Mohammed Abacha, son of the former Head of State, criticized the memoir for what he described as a failure to present a truthful and objective account of historical events.

“As one public commentator aptly put it, honesty, sincerity, and integrity are virtues not commonly associated with the author,” Mohammed remarked.

He argued that as Nigeria’s “military president” at the time, Babangida wielded absolute power and must take full responsibility for the decision to annul the election.

The statement read: “Our attention has been drawn to recent claims made by former Head of State, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, in his newly launched book, A Journey in Service, where he alleged that the annulment of the June 12, 1993, presidential election was the responsibility of the late General Sani Abacha. These claims have sparked widespread controversy and necessitate a clear response from the immediate family of General Sani Abacha and the entire Abacha clan in the interest of historical accuracy and justice.

“It is important to state unequivocally that General Sani Abacha was neither the Head of State nor the Commander-in-Chief at the time the June 12 election was annulled. The decision to annul the election was made under the administration of General Ibrahim Babangida, who, as the then Head of State, held absolute executive powers and was solely responsible for the actions of his government. Any attempt to shift this blame onto General Sani Abacha, who was a very senior military officer within the regime, is a deliberate distortion of historical facts.”

Mohammed Abacha further condemned efforts to revise history, insisting that his father should not be scapegoated for decisions made under Babangida’s leadership.

He said: “For years, various actors have attempted to rewrite the history of that critical period in Nigeria’s democratic evolution. However, the facts remain unchanged. We urge Nigerians to be wary of revisionist narratives that seek to manipulate public perception for personal or political reasons. The memory of our late father and leader, General Sani Abacha, must not be tarnished by baseless accusations meant to absolve those who were truly responsible.”

The statement also emphasized that despite the allegations, Abacha remained loyal to Babangida throughout his life, even ensuring his safety during moments of political crisis.

He said: “Despite this unfortunate attempt to shift blame, General Sani Abacha remained a true and loyal friend to General Ibrahim Babangida up to the time of his death. He was a man of unwavering commitment to his comrades. We also find it necessary to state that at the time General Babangida’s life was under threat, it was General Abacha who came to his rescue, ensuring his safety.”

Mohammed Abacha also expressed gratitude to Nigerians who have spoken out in defense of his father, vowing to uphold historical accuracy.

“We take this opportunity to express our heartfelt appreciation to the many Nigerians who have risen in defense of General Sani Abacha in an effort to set the record straight. Your unwavering commitment to truth and historical accuracy is deeply appreciated, and we acknowledge the outpouring of support from those who refuse to allow history to be distorted,” Mohammed said.

He acknowledged Abacha’s contributions to Nigeria’s development and criticized Babangida’s memoir for missing an opportunity to present an honest account of history.

He said: “As we reflect on Nigeria’s history, we acknowledge General Sani Abacha’s time in leadership and the role he played in the nation’s development. His contributions, like those of past leaders, remain part of our country’s history. We believe that history is best judged with fairness and objectivity.

“We regret that A Journey in Service missed the opportunity and failed to make history as a truthful and objective account of past events. As one public commentator aptly put it, honesty, sincerity, and integrity are virtues not commonly associated with the author.”