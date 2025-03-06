Fresh Details Of Senator Natasha’s Petition Against Akpabio Emerge

Fresh details have emerged regarding a petition submitted to the Senate by Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan against Senate President Godswill Akpabio, accusing him of sexual harassment, abuse of office, and obstruction of legislative duties.

Naija News understands that the petition, dated March 4, 2025, was formally presented before the 10th Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on Wednesday.

Akpoti-Uduaghan alleged that Akpabio made inappropriate advances toward her during a visit to his residence in Akwa Ibom on December 8, 2023. “On or about the 8th of December 2023, I, in the company of my husband, Chief Emmanuel Uduaghan, visited the residence of the Respondent in Akwa Ibom State,” the statement reads.

She claimed that despite her husband’s presence, the Senate President made inappropriate remarks and suggested that she should “spend quality moment” with him.

Allegations in the Petition

The senator further alleged that in May 2024, Akpabio invited her to his private residence in Abuja under the pretext of discussing legislative matters. During the meeting, he allegedly stated, “You know I am the Senate President; I will give you whatever you want, all you have to do is make me happy.”

The petition quotes Akpabio as saying, “Senator Natasha, you can enjoy a whole lot if you take care of me and make me happy.”

Akpoti-Uduaghan claimed that her refusal to comply resulted in her motion regarding the Ajaokuta Steel Company being repeatedly removed from the Senate’s Order Paper.

The petition also cited an incident during a Senate session where Akpabio allegedly called her a “night club girl.” Although he later apologized, she described the remark as part of a broader pattern of intimidation.

Additionally, she accused Akpabio of abusing his office by orchestrating her removal as Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Local Content. She linked this action to her advocacy for mini-Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) projects in Ajaokuta, which she alleged Akpabio sought to undermine in favor of projects in the Niger Delta region.

The petition referenced previous allegations of sexual harassment against Akpabio, including those made by Dr. Joi Nunieh, the former Acting Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), in 2020. Akpoti-Uduaghan argued that such behavior should not be tolerated and called for a thorough investigation.

Senate’s Response

The petition urged the Senate Committee to investigate the allegations and ensure accountability. Akpoti-Uduaghan also referenced a confrontation with Akpabio during a plenary session on February 20 over seat arrangements, stating, “On this date, the Respondent, in a display of malice, refused to allow me to respond to a point of order raised against my conduct, calling on the Sergeant-at-Arms to remove me from the Senate and summarily suspending me.”

However, Tribune Online reported on Wednesday that the Senate Committee on Ethics, Code of Conduct, and Public Petitions dismissed the petition, describing it as “dead on arrival.”

During the plenary session, Akpabio denied the allegations, stating, “I was raised very well by my late single mother, and I have always upheld respect for women.”