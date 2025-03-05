Former Governors Lamido, Amosun, Oyinlola Other Notable Nigerians Storm Abeokuta For Obasanjo’s 88th Birthday

Notable Nigerians joined the family of former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) Conference Hall in Abeokuta, the Ogun capital, to celebrate his 88th birthday.

Naija News reports that Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, was represented by his Deputy, Noimot Salako-Oyedele, at the event, which was held on Wednesday, 5th March, 2025.

Also, former Governors in attendance include Sule Lamido, Ibikunle Amosun and Olagunsoye Oyinlola.

Meanwhile, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has joined the host of other political bigwigs in Nigeria to felicitate with his former principal, Ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo, on his 88th birthday.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, March 5, 2025, via his 𝕏 handle, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) described Obasanjo as a rare gem and a precious gift to the country.

Atiku acknowledged that it was an honour for him to have served with Obasanjo in advancing a pan-Nigerian agenda that gives everyone, irrespective of where they came from, the opportunity to thrive for the greater good of the people and the country at large.

The Wazirin Adamawa wished Obasanjo more years in good health and service to humanity.

He further stressed that even Obasanjo’s opponents would agree to his commitment to the unity of Nigeria.