‘Even Your Opponents Will Agree’ – Atiku Writes Obasanjo On His 88th Birthday

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has joined the host of other political bigwigs in Nigeria to felicitate with his former principal, Ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo, on his 88th birthday.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, March 5, 2025, via his 𝕏 handle, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) described Obasanjo as a rare gem and a precious gift to the country.

Atiku acknowledged that it was an honour for him to have served with Obasanjo in advancing a pan-Nigerian agenda that gives everyone, irrespective of where they came from, the opportunity to thrive for the greater good of the people and the country at large.

The Wazirin Adamawa wished Obasanjo more years in good health and service to humanity.

He further stressed that even Obasanjo’s opponents would agree to his commitment to the unity of Nigeria.

Atiku’s birthday message to Obasanjo reads: “Former President Olusegun Obasanjo is a rare gem—a precious gift to our dear great country.

“Baba, even your opponents will concede that your commitment to the unity of Nigeria is bar none. You have, ever since you happened on our country’s leadership landscape, pursued deliberate policies of inclusiveness and promotion of a one Nigeria agenda.

“On this score, you’ve been consistent and given your all. It was an honour to have served with you in advancing a pan-Nigerian agenda to give everyone, irrespective of tribe and tongue, religion or political inclinations, the opportunity to thrive for the greater good of our people and beloved country.

“On this occasion of your 88th birthday, I, on behalf of my family and team, join millions in Nigeria and worldwide to wish you a happy birthday. I wish you more years in good health and service to our country and humanity.”