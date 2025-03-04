Opposition Lawmakers Warn Sacked Rivers Legislators Against Issuing Orders To Fubara

A coalition of opposition lawmakers has cautioned the sacked lawmakers in Rivers State against issuing directives to Governor Siminalayi Fubara, insisting that they lack the legal authority to do so until their defection case is resolved.

Naija News reports that the warning comes days after the Supreme Court ruled in favour of the Amaewhule-led faction, ordering them to resume legislative duties.

Spokesperson for the coalition, Ikenga Ugochinyere, issued a statement on behalf of the group, urging the pro-Wike faction to respect due process and await the Appeal Court’s verdict on their defection before asserting any legislative authority.

Ugochinyere specifically condemned the 48-hour ultimatum given to Governor Fubara to sign the 2025 budget, describing it as an act of desperation.

“It’s laughable what an institution has been turned into. Imagine individuals whose legality of decampment is still in court directing a governor to submit the budget for legislative scrutiny and approval,” he said.

Criticism Of Supreme Court Decision

The lawmaker also questioned the Supreme Court’s recognition of the defected lawmakers, noting that their legitimacy remains under litigation at the Appeal Court.

“For emphasis, the case challenging the illegality of the pro-Wike decampment is being heard at the Appeal Court, and we are surprised the Supreme Court would confer legitimacy on lawmakers whose defection is still a subject of litigation,” Ugochinyere stated.

According to him, the 27 lawmakers who defected from the PDP to the APC effectively lost their seats by violating constitutional provisions, making their continued participation in legislative activities unlawful.

“To the pro-Wike group, the sacked 27 lawmakers stand removed, having desecrated the Constitution and decamped from the peaceful PDP to the APC,” he declared.