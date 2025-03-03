Pastor Ighodalo Speaks On Plans To Marry Actress, Kate Henshaw [VIDEO]

Prominent clergyman and senior Pastor of Trinity House, Pastor Ituah Ighodalo, has responded to rumors regarding his supposed intentions to marry popular Nollywood actress, Kate Henshaw.

Naija News understands that there has been considerable speculation on social media about his potential remarriage, with some individuals even suggesting that preparations for an Aso Ebi have commenced for the alleged wedding.

In a recent interview with media figure Osayuwamen Saleh on UpgradeTV, which gained significant attention on Sunday, Pastor Ighodalo refuted these claims, asserting that he is unaware of any such plans.

Addressing the rumour with humour, the Cleric remarked that those spreading the news are likely profiting from it.

He said, “I loved my wife so much. I take each day as it comes. I don’t know what the future holds. About an Aso Ebi coming out, well, not to the best of my knowledge. The problem with social media is that people feel they can do whatever they want.

“Whoever is spreading this rumour is making money from it. When they are done spreading it, they should come and pay tithe.”

The clergyman indicated that he is open to the idea of remarriage; however, he emphasized that the spirit of his late wife continues to be a significant presence in his life, and his love for her endures.

Ighodalo was married to the late Ibidunni Ighodalo, a distinguished former beauty queen and accomplished event planner, who sadly passed away in June 2020. Prior to her death, the couple had adopted two children, a son and a daughter.

Since her passing, Pastor Ighodalo has dedicated himself to nurturing his children and concentrating on his ministry.

Naija News understands that in a 2023 interview, Pastor Ighodalo expressed that while he is receptive to the prospect of remarriage in the future, he is not in a hurry, as his foremost priority remains his children. He also mentioned that his daughter has strongly advised him against pursuing a new marriage.

“It is not possible to say I would never remarry, but if I had my way, I am okay. I am happy, and my life is not complicated. I am looking after my children, and I am doing well. I might consider it when my children are older. My daughter has also warned me not to remarry,” the cleric had said.

Watch the video clip below: