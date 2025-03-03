Photos: Tinubu Receives Sierra Leonean President, Julius Maada Bio At Presidential Villa

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Monday, hosted Sierra Leone’s President, Julius Maada Bio, at the State House in Abuja.

President Bio arrived at the Presidential Villa at 12:22 p.m., where he was received by the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila.

Upon his arrival, he was accorded a ceremonial welcome by the Presidential Guards Brigade, accompanied by traditional bagpipe music.

Nigeria and Sierra Leone share a long history of strong diplomatic relations, dating back to their respective independences in October 1960 and April 1961.

Both countries are active participants in the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the African Union, working together on initiatives to foster peace, security, and development across the region.

Nigeria played a crucial role in Sierra Leone’s civil war from 1991 to 2002, leading ECOWAS peacekeeping operations to restore stability.

The partnership between both nations has extended into economic cooperation, with trade volumes fluctuating over the years.

As of 2023, Nigeria’s exports to Sierra Leone were valued at approximately $5.55 million, comprising fertilizers, electrical equipment, glassware, spices, and food preparations.

In return, Sierra Leone’s exports to Nigeria included animal and vegetable oils, machinery, rubber products, and seafood.

While details of the discussions between both leaders have yet to be disclosed, the visit reaffirms the strong diplomatic ties between Nigeria and Sierra Leone.

Meanwhile, Naija News earlier reported that Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, is preparing to host the President of the Republic of Sierra Leone, Julius Maada Bio, in Ibadan on Monday.

During his visit, President Bio will explore key locations in the state, including the Fasola Agribusiness Industrial Hub, as part of his itinerary.

Governor Makinde expressed excitement over the visit, stating that both the government and people of Oyo State are honored to receive the Sierra Leonean leader and his delegation.

The governor’s chief press secretary, Suleimon Olanrewaju, confirmed the visit in a statement released on Sunday.