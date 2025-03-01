PANDEF Condemns Supreme Court Ruling Halting Rivers FAAC Funds

The Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) has raised concerns over the recent Supreme Court ruling halting the disbursement of Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) funds to Rivers State, warning that the decision could have severe consequences on the state’s economy, governance, and regional stability.

In a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Obiuwevbi Ominimini, PANDEF emphasized that Rivers State, one of Nigeria’s top oil and gas revenue contributors, should not be subjected to fiscal strangulation over an eminently resolvable political crisis.

“Withholding funds meant for economic growth, social welfare, and infrastructure development will disproportionately affect the people of Rivers State,” PANDEF stated.

While reaffirming its commitment to peace, reconciliation, and conflict resolution, the forum urged the Supreme Court to reconsider its decision, stressing that fairness, equity, and national unity must remain the guiding principles for judicial and political decisions—especially those affecting the South-South region.

“The ruling threatens ongoing peace efforts in Rivers State, including the Obong Victor Attah-led Peace and Reconciliation Committee, which has made significant progress in fostering stability,” PANDEF warned.

Federal Government Urged To Avoid Politicizing Governance

The group called on the Federal Government, political actors, and the judiciary to prioritise governance and economic development over political rivalries.

Drawing historical parallels, PANDEF compared the situation to former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s withholding of local government funds from Lagos State during the tenure of then-Governor Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

That move, condemned both locally and internationally, was seen as a politically motivated decision that set a dangerous precedent.

“A repeat of such an injustice in Rivers State could have even more dire consequences for peace and security in the Niger Delta,” the statement added.

PANDEF Reaffirms Commitment To Justice, Stability

Reaffirming its unwavering stance on justice, dialogue, and sustainable development, PANDEF called on all stakeholders to work toward a fair resolution that does not victimize the people of Rivers State.

The group urged the Supreme Court and the Federal Government to prioritize national unity and economic stability while addressing the crisis, warning that failure to do so could destabilize the South-South region and Nigeria at large.