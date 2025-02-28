Labour Party Is Dead – Presidency

The Presidency has said the defection of Valentine Ozigbo to the All Progressives Congress (APC) and his revelation in an interview showed Labour Party (LP) was dead.

Naija News reported that Ozigbo, a former political ally of former presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, in an interview, on Wednesday, said Obi would not run for the 2027 presidency in LP.

He stated this when asked if his change of parties would not put a doubt in his integrity. He answered: “Now we are also talking about leaving MPP to APGA, to PDP, to the Labour Party, and I can almost guarantee that if he (Peter Obi) wishes to run for election, it will not be under the Labour Party. I can almost guarantee that.”

Reacting to the Anambra governorship aspirant’s interviewon his 𝕏 handle, the Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Policy Communication, Daniel Bwala, said Labour Party has died.

He wrote: “It was refreshing hearing my friend and brother Valentine Ozigbo tonight (Thursday), not only showing excitement that he has joined APC, but he said emphatically that Labour Party is worst than the other political parties. He went further to say he is inviting Peter Obi to join APC.

“Now for those of you who don’t know Valentine Oziigbo, he is the custodian of both Peter Obi and the Obidient movement. By this singular interview, I can authoritatively say that ‘London Bridge has fallen’, Labour Party is dead’.”