‘I Asked IBB If He Had Blood Oath With Abacha’ – Gen Williams

A former Chief of Defence Training and Planning, General Ishola Williams (rtd), has contradicted claims made in the recently released autobiography of former Head of State, General Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida, stating that Babangida had already prepared General Sani Abacha to take over before the controversial June 12, 1993 annulment.

Speaking on Inside Sources with Laolu Akande, a socio-political program aired on Channels Television, Gen Williams dismissed Babangida’s claim that he had not planned for Abacha’s takeover.

He revealed that IBB referred to Abacha as ‘Khalipha’, signaling his intent for him to be his successor.

“Gen Babangida forgot to mention that he used to call Gen Abacha the Khalipha, which meant that one way or the other, he was encouraging Gen Abacha to succeed him,” Williams stated.

A Question IBB Refused To Answer

Williams also disclosed a private midnight conversation with Babangida in Minna, where he directly asked him about an agreement with Abacha.

He said, “I asked him: ‘Did you have a blood oath with Abacha that he would succeed you?’ But he refused to answer. This was in Minna, one-on-one, at the Presidential Guest House.”

The former General further recounted a meeting where civilian governors urged Babangida to remain in power. Shortly after, he personally advised IBB to ignore them and hand over to a civilian government.

“I wrote to IBB in August 1993, saying the best thing for the military was to return power to civilians.

“When he stepped aside, I was Commander in Minna, and we had prepared to receive him with full military honors,” Williams added.

Abacha’s Sudden Takeover

According to Gen Williams, after Babangida’s exit, Abacha flew into Minna, met with Babangida, and changed all the service chiefs.

Williams said, “He (IBB) had appointed new service chiefs, and when they told me, I warned them they wouldn’t last long. Shortly after, Abacha came in and replaced them all.”

Gen Williams disclosed that before the interim government was established, a secret meeting was held among top military officers, with the late Attorney General, Clement Akpamgbo, as the only civilian present.

“When the discussion started about June 12, I was shocked. I thought we came to discuss the handover process, not an annulment,” he said.

He added that Gen Abacha dismissed his concerns, saying, “Ishola, don’t talk like that.” However, Williams insisted that the annulment had no legitimate basis.

Transition Government Was Designed For Abacha

Williams also revealed that the decree setting up the transitional government under Ernest Shonekan was designed to be a mere formality, paving the way for Abacha’s eventual takeover.

“I said we don’t need the transitional government, but it was ruled out. The whole decree was planned in such a way so that Abacha could take over,” he explained.

The revelations by Gen Williams add another layer of controversy to Babangida’s 420-page memoir, ‘A Journey in Service’, which was launched at a high-profile event in Abuja on February 20, 2025.