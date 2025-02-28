‘Babangida Has Refused To Allow Vatsa Rest In Peace After Killing Him’ – Jonathan

The family of the late General Mamman Vatsa has dismissed the newly released autobiography of former head of state, Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida (IBB) as a fabrication of lies, insisting that it is only fit as a reference material for criminals.

Naija News reports that both Babangida and Vatsa hailed from Niger State and shared a close friendship before Babangida, as Head of State, approved Vatsa’s execution over an alleged coup plot in 1986.

A Supreme Military Tribunal had found Vatsa and others guilty and sentenced them to death by firing squad. Despite an appeal, the Babangida-led military regime carried out the execution before a ruling was reached on the appeal.

‘A Collection Of Distorted Facts’

The Vatsa family reacted strongly to Babangida’s claims in his book that Vatsa’s execution was justified based on sufficient evidence implicating him in a coup plot. Babangida also argued that the decision was taken in the interest of national stability.

Speaking to journalists in Minna, a spokesperson for the family and former Niger State Commissioner for Information, Culture, and Tourism, Hon. Jonathan Vatsa, criticized Babangida for distorting history.

Describing the autobiography as a “collection of distorted facts”, Vatsa insisted that it lacks credibility and should not be considered a reference material for future generations.

“It’s a collection of distorted facts called a book, written by a man without identity, which cannot serve as a reference book for the younger generation but a good reference book for criminal-minded people,” he stated.

‘Babangida Denied His Identity’

The former APC Publicity Secretary was visibly emotional as he spoke about how the Vatsa family had initially chosen to ignore Babangida’s remarks but decided to respond after reading the book.

According to him, Babangida, who changed his name from Badamosi to Babangida to align with a particular ethnic group, had no moral standing to speak about honour.

“Where did he get the name Badamosi from in the first place? Northerners do not bear that name. That name is synonymous with people from the South-West. A man who denied his tribe and identity is not fit to live,” Vatsa declared.

‘A Lily-Livered General’

Vatsa further attacked Babangida’s credibility, stating that the book exposes the former military ruler as a weak leader who lacked courage.

He criticized Babangida’s claim that it was the late General Sani Abacha who annulled the June 12 election, arguing that a true leader would have acted decisively rather than blaming others.

“How can he lie that it was Abacha who annulled the June 12 election if he was in control as the Head of State? He admitted in the book that the military was heavily politicized, and because of that, he couldn’t retire Abacha for fear of being killed by Abacha loyalists in the Army,” Vatsa fumed.

‘A Bunch Of Lies And Blackmail’

The Vatsa family believes the book has further damaged Babangida’s already battered image, describing it as “a bunch of lies and blackmail” rather than a genuine account of historical events.

“Unfortunately, the man he accused of annulling the June 12 election and all the actors in the controversy are no longer alive to defend themselves. That is why no serious-minded individual should take the book seriously,” he said.

Vatsa accused Babangida of continuing to trouble the late General’s memory and his family.

“Even in death, Babangida has refused to allow General Vatsa to rest in peace. He is still troubling the dead man and his entire family. Well, people have seen the end of our brother, but Babangida doesn’t know how he will end,” he stated.

‘A Celebration Of Evil’

The Niger State APC chieftain expressed disappointment at the prominent personalities who gathered for Babangida’s book launch, lamenting that Nigeria remains a country where people celebrate wrongdoing.

“No reasonable Nigerian who is benefiting from the current democratic system, which Abiola struggled and died for, should have donated towards this revelation of evil done to Nigeria and Nigerians called an autobiography,” he remarked.

Vatsa recalled that the late General Mamman Vatsa once warned that the day the Nigerian Army started insulting itself, others would follow suit.

“Through this book, Babangida has insulted himself, and others will join,” he concluded.