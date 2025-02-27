Obasa Apologises To DSS, Police Over Lagos Assembly Incident

The former Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, has tendered an apology to the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Nigerian Police Force over the altercation that occurred at the Lagos Assembly Complex on February 17, 2025.

In a statement issued on Thursday, February 27, Obasa described the assault on security operatives as “highly regrettable”, adding that the incident should never have happened.

Naija News reports that the apology comes just hours after Obasa returned to the Lagos Assembly complex, where he declared himself Speaker despite opposition from a majority of lawmakers.

Obasa, who was removed from office in January, had earlier led a controversial plenary session with only a handful of legislators in attendance.

The statement reads, “On behalf of the Lagos State House of Assembly, I hereby apologise to the security agencies, for the embarrassment caused them, and in particular the assault on security operatives of the DSS as widely circulated in videos.

“We value you and the work you are doing. You are the ones we call on in our time of need for the protection of lives and property in and around the assembly and Lagos state. It is clear that the assembly requested for additional support and your presence on this particular day.

“This is what we have always done in the past. It is regrettable that security operatives of the DSS had to be assaulted in the hallowed chambers of our State Assembly. I hereby apologise unreservedly on behalf of the entire Assembly.

“The Lagos Assembly and Security agents have always enjoyed a cordial and respectful relationship, and we have always called upon you when there is a need to maintain law and order. We hope that this incident will not damage the good relationship that we have built and enjoyed over the years.

“We plead on behalf of those who have been charged to court and look forward to an amicable settlement of this matter to foster our continued partnership for the peace of our dear state and at large.”