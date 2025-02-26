Police Arrest Two In Lagos For Stealing Car, Phone, Laptops

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested two suspects for allegedly robbing an individual of his Toyota Corolla salon car, laptops and a phone in the Ikorodu area of the state.

Naija News reports that the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, stated this in a statement on Wednesday.

According to him, Policemen at Surulere Divison arrested the suspects Olayinka Bakare, aged 34, and Udeh Michael, aged 50, at about 2 am on Wednesday.

“Following a tipoff by the car owner, operatives of Surulere Divison were swiftly drafted and despatched to go after the armed robbers as the stolen car and other properties robbed are being carted away. The Police efforts yielded immediate results, as two of the suspects were arrested, and the car recovered while one of the suspects escaped,” it read.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Olohundare Jimoh, has directed that the case be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) Yaba “for discreet investigation, to arrest other members of the Armed Robbery Gang, erase their network and recover the remaining robbed items, and their other operational equipment“.

He commended the fast response and swift arrest of the suspected armed robbers, and the recovery of the robbed vehicle and other valuable properties and items.

He enjoined Lagosians to continue to have confidence and trust in the capacity of Lagos State Police Command to secure them.

The police boss further urged residents to report any suspicious incident or their fear of crime or threat to safety to the nearest Police Station.