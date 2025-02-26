Lagos Assembly Crisis: Top APC Leaders Prevail As Meranda Set To Resign

The ongoing crisis in the Lagos State House of Assembly appears to be reaching its peak as Speaker Mojisola Meranda is reportedly set to resign following mediation efforts led by senior party leaders at the directive of President Bola Tinubu.

Naija News reports that the crisis, which began on January 13, 2025, was triggered by the impeachment of former Speaker Mudashiru Obasa. After a series of high-level meetings, party leaders have reportedly reached a consensus on Meranda’s resignation.

Speaking to Daily Trust, a senior APC leader disclosed, “It is just a matter of time. Feelers indicate that her resignation letter is ready. We are unsure whether she will tender it on the floor of the House, as lawmakers remain on indefinite recess.”

The negotiations involved key figures, including former APC National Chairman, Chief Bisi Akande; former Osun State Governor, Chief Segun Osoba; and former Lagos Commissioner for Justice, Dr. Muiz Banire (SAN). The decision was reportedly finalized in a meeting where President Tinubu’s disapproval of Obasa’s impeachment was reiterated.

A party source confirmed, “As of today (Tuesday), discussions are ongoing, but I can confirm that the Speaker will resign any moment now.”

However, the Progressives Alliance, a political faction within the APC, has dismissed claims that party leaders upheld Obasa’s impeachment. According to the group, Obasa was not present at the meeting, while Speaker Meranda had already submitted her resignation letter to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The group also pointed to a National Industrial Court ruling reinstating sacked Clerk Olalekan Onafeko as further evidence that Obasa’s impeachment was unlawful.