Just In: Party Leaders Arrive For APC NEC Meeting Amid Tight Security In Abuja

Leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have begun gathering at the party’s National Secretariat in Abuja ahead of the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting scheduled for 11 am on Wednesday.

As early as 8:30 am, members of the National Working Committee (NWC), Forum of State Chairmen, and key party stakeholders were seen arriving at the venue, which has been heavily fortified by security operatives.

Naija News gathered that a combined team of armed security personnel has cordoned off Blantyre Street, where the APC National Secretariat is located, restricting both vehicular and pedestrian movement around the area.

Security operatives have set up barricades at strategic points, allowing only accredited NEC members, party officials, and invited guests into the premises.

Early Arrivals At The Meeting

Among the early arrivals for the crucial meeting are APC National Working Committee (NWC) members, forum of APC State Chairmen, former Zamfara State Governor, Sen. Abdulaziz Yari, Minister of Budget and National Planning, Sen. Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shetimma, Senate President Goodwill Akpabio, SpeakerTajudeen Abbas are expected to be in attendance.

While the official agenda for the NEC meeting remains undisclosed, there are indications that the discussions will focus on:

– Review of party policies and strategy ahead of the 2027 general elections

– Assessment of ongoing political realignments

– Strengthening party cohesion amid recent internal disputes

– Evaluating President Tinubu’s administration and economic policies

The meeting follows Tuesday’s APC National Caucus gathering at the State House, Abuja, where key party figures reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening internal democracy and governance.