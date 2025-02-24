Rivers Reps Caucus Backs Speaker Oko-Jumbo, Declares 27 Defected Lawmakers “Gone”

Lawmakers representing Rivers State in the House of Representatives on Monday paid a solidarity visit to the Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Victor Oko-Jumbo, reaffirming their unwavering support for Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s administration.

The visit comes amid tensions following a press conference by some National Assembly members backing former Speaker Rt. Hon. Martin Amaewhule and his faction, referred to as the “Committee of Former Lawmakers.”

Leading the delegation, Hon. Awaji-Inombek Abiante (Andoni-Opobo/Nkoro Federal Constituency) dismissed claims that a Federal High Court judgment reinstated Amaewhule and his 26 colleagues.

“Rt. Hon. Martin Amaewhule and 26 others lost their seats in the Rivers State House of Assembly following their voluntary defection on December 11, 2023. Their cross-carpeting happened on the floor of the House in full public view,” Abiante declared.

Citing Section 109(1)(g) and Section 68(1)(g) of the 1999 Constitution, he explained that any lawmaker who defects from the party under which they were elected automatically forfeits their seat.

He further referenced Supreme Court precedents, stating, “Since the rulings on similar cases have not been overturned, they remain the legal position in Nigeria.”

Abiante stressed that the former lawmakers parading as serving Assembly members is illegal and unconstitutional.

Justice Omotosho’s Ruling Misinterpreted

The Reps Caucus also debunked claims that Justice James Omotosho’s ruling of January 22, 2024, validated Amaewhule’s faction.

“That ruling did not address their defection or their status as former lawmakers. Instead, Hon. Amaewhule and his group misled the judiciary with false claims,” Abiante stated.

He cited a Supreme Court ruling by Justice Walter Onnoghen on a similar case in Plateau State, explaining that until by-elections fill the vacancies, the Rivers Assembly can only function within its constitutional limits, excluding impeachment proceedings.

In his response, Speaker Rt. Hon. Victor Oko-Jumbo expressed gratitude for the lawmakers’ support, reiterating the Assembly’s focus on governance.

“Thank you for standing in solidarity with the Rivers State House of Assembly. Your visit has rekindled our hope. The former 27 lawmakers are gone. We have too much at stake to abandon the ship. The Governor is focused on delivering good governance to our people,” he declared.

The solidarity visit was attended by:

Rep. Awaji-Inombek Abiante (Andoni-Opobo/Nkoro Federal Constituency)

Rep. Boma Goodhead (Akuku-Toru/Asari-Toru Federal Constituency)

Rep. Boniface Emerengwa (Ikwerre/Emohua Federal Constituency)

Rep. Anderson Allison Igbiks (Okrika/Ogu-Bolo Federal Constituency)

Rep. Manuchim Umezurike (Port Harcourt Federal Constituency)

The Rivers Caucus reaffirmed their full support for Governor Siminalayi Fubara and urged Rivers residents to disregard any false narratives from the former lawmakers.