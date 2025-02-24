Okpekpe Killings: PDP Berates Okpebholo For Celebrating 100 Days Amid Rising Violence

The Edo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has strongly condemned the recent attack on Okpekpe Community in Etsako East Local Government Area, where suspected herdsmen brutally murdered two residents, Batemue Philip Ebo and Christopher Bello.

In a statement released by the Publicity Secretary of the Edo PDP Caretaker Committee, Chris Nehikhare, and made available to Naija News, the party strongly criticized Governor Monday Okpebholo for neglecting security concerns, accusing him of focusing on celebrations rather than governance.

“We are deeply saddened by the heinous attack on the people of Okpekpe Community in Etsako East Local Government Area by suspected herdsmen, which led to the gruesome murder of two innocent citizens, Batemue Philip Ebo and Christopher Bello.

“We condemn this dastardly act in the strongest terms and send our heartfelt condolences to their families, loved ones, and the entire community during this difficult time,” the statement read.

The PDP criticized Okpebholo for failing to address the escalating insecurity in Edo, stating that his administration has not made meaningful progress in protecting lives and property.

“The mindless killing of these innocent Edo citizens is yet another example of the worsening insecurity in the State under the watch of Governor Okpebholo, who has failed woefully across all sectors of the State, including in his duty to protect lives and property,” the statement added.

Nehikhare further accused the governor of being disconnected from the struggles of Edo residents.

“It is disheartening that while innocent Edo citizens are being slaughtered by criminals, Okpebholo is busy hosting a jamboree to mark his 100 days in office, which are without any significant achievements. This is another fine indication that he is out of touch with the realities of governance and the suffering of the people he swore to protect.”

The party also blamed Okpebholo for dismantling the security structures put in place by the previous administration, linking this decision to the rise in crime.

“The clueless government of Okpebholo has not only disabled the security surveillance system and other structures put in place by the immediate past government of His Excellency, Godwin Obaseki, to tackle insecurity across the State but has also destroyed the State’s vigilante network, leaving Edo people vulnerable to attacks.

“This recklessness is what is responsible for the rise in insecurity and the mindless killings of these innocent Edo citizens. The governor must wake up from his slumber and take urgent, decisive steps to secure the state before the situation spirals completely out of control,” the statement charged.