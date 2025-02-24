Nuhu Ribadu Is Working With Uba Sani To Destroy My Reputation – El-Rufai

Former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has accused the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, of orchestrating a smear campaign against him, alleging that the move is tied to Ribadu’s 2031 presidential ambitions.

Speaking in an interview with Arise TV on Monday, El-Rufai claimed that Ribadu, in collaboration with Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), is working to tarnish his reputation.

Naija News reports that the former governor alleged that Ribadu is spearheading efforts to paint him in a bad light, suggesting that the NSA sees him as a political threat.

“This project of ‘destroy Nasir El-Rufai’ is Nuhu Ribadu’s conception. He is the architect and builder of that project. He is the one working with Uba Sani to implement it. So far, it has been frustrating for them,” El-Rufai stated.

He further accused Ribadu of trying to sideline potential rivals from northern Nigeria ahead of the 2031 elections.

The former governor stated, “Somebody wants to destroy my reputation. Why? Nuhu Ribadu wants to be president in 2031. He has to eliminate every northerner that he thinks is on the radar.”

The allegations come amid a growing rift between El-Rufai and his successor, Governor Sani, over governance issues in Kaduna State.

Recently, Sani publicly claimed that the state was burdened with excessive debt, a statement that many saw as a veiled attack on El-Rufai’s administration.