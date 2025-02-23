Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Sunday, 23rd February, 2025

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Sunday, 23rd February 2025.

The PUNCH: Some Nigerians who suffered injustice under the General Ibrahim Babangida’s (retd.) regime have called for his prosecution. In separate interviews with Sunday PUNCH, the survivors and family members of some victims recounted their ordeals during the administration of Babangida and called for his trial in court. In his autobiography, ‘A Journey of Service’, launched on February 20, 2025, the former military ruler gave a personal account of his regime, which began on August 27, 1985 and lasted till August 26, 1993.

ThisDay: Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State yesterday conducted local government elections in the state amid very low voter turnout, despite the warnings by the Attorney General of the Federation and the Minister of Justice, Mr. Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), and the Inspector General of Police (IG), Kayode Egbetokun.

This is just as Adeleke commended President Bola Tinubu for supporting the rule of law and allowing the elections, which were boycotted by the All Progressives Congress (APC), to hold.

The Nation: The Forum of Commissioners of Finance under the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) is demanding immediate action from the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) on the remittance of about N200 billion to the federation account. The forum says the NNPCL has made only one incomplete remittance of less than N200 billion to the federation account since October 2024.

Thank you for reading, that is all for today, see you again tomorrow for a review of Nigerian newspapers.