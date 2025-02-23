Abacha Was Never Your Biggest Headache, He Protected Your Life – Grandson Slams Babangida

The grandson of the late military Head of State, Sani Abacha, Raees, has claimed that his grandfather protected and saved the life of his friend and classmate, General Ibrahim Babangida (IBB), while they were in the military.

The young Abacha made the claim while reacting to Babangida’s new book, ‘Journey In Service,’ which has reignited debates about Nigeria’s political history.

In the book, Babangida disclosed that the late Head of State, Sani Abacha, was once his biggest headache.

He recalled how Abacha attempted to violently remove him from power through a coup.

Babangida said that Abacha plotted the coup by spreading a false narrative within the military about him.

Reacting via his X handle on Saturday, Raees said whoever believes what Babangida wrote would eventually follow him to damnation.

He said, “If the lifespans of these two consequential figures were reversed, this treachery would never be discharged by General Abacha.

“If we consider General Babangida’s Journey In Service (2025) as his self-written, self-describing Bible to be accepted as the truth and nothing but the truth, then any who believe it are only following its author toward damnation.

“General Babangida’s biggest headache has never been General Abacha, who numerously protected his life and reputation, but his own mind and its creations which earned him the revealing title Evil Genius.”